HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
12:52
image
Pakistan on Tuesday said that 11 military personnel were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India. In a statement, the military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured in the "unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks" by India on the night of May 6-7.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. While defending the motherland, 11 personnel of Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others were wounded, the Pakistan military said. 

The victims from the Pakistan Air Force include Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir, it said. Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar were among the army personnel killed in the strikes, it added. 

The Pakistan Armed Forces "mounted a resolute response under the banner of 'Marka-e-Haq', delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos," the statement said. 

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May. 

In response, the Pakistan Armed Forces "mounted a resolute response under the banner of 'Marka-e-Haq', delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos," the statement said. Pakistan's armed forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the deceased civilians and military personnel, it said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan
LIVE! India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan

PIX: Modi visits Adampur air base, meets soldiers
PIX: Modi visits Adampur air base, meets soldiers

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operarion Sindoor.

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Three terrorists were on Tuesday believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!
BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!

At a time when India is banning all things Pakistan, thanks to the recent war-like situation between the two countries, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is encouraging Pakistani music.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD