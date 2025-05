20:53

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.





The action came amid heightened tension between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation. India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official. -- PTI

India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.