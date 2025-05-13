HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gujarat govt official held for 'objectionable' post on Operation Sindoor

Tue, 13 May 2025
19:32
The police have arrested a Gujarat government official in Botad district of the state for allegedly posting "objectionable" content on a social media platform related to 'Operation Sindoor', an official said on Tuesday. 

The accused, Kripal Patel (27), posted as talati-cum-mantri - a class-3 post in the state panchayat department - at Dhrufaniya village, he said. 

"During the monitoring of social media platforms, the district cyber team came across an objectionable post on X, made by Patel," deputy superintendent of police Maharshi Raval said. 

"The Cyber police nabbed him as his social media post regarding the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on terrorists under Operation Sindoor was found to be detrimental to national unity and creating fear and panic among the citizens of India," he said. 

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station at Botad under sections 353(2) and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday, he said. 

The accused lived at Gadhada in the district and hails from Ahmedabad city, the DySP said. 

The Gujarat government Monday said it has taken criminal action against 14 persons for allegedly uploading "anti-national" and "morale-breaking" content on social media in the wake of Operation Sindoor. 

The accused included a businessman and a convener of Sardar Patel Sanman Sankalp Andolan Samiti. -- PTI

