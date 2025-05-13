HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flights connecting 6 airports to resume progressively on Wed: IndiGo

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
21:29
File image
File image
IndiGo on Tuesday said scheduled flights from six airports, including Jammu and Amritsar, will progressively resume from Wednesday. 

On Monday, the airline had cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for Tuesday. 

"Scheduled operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar & Rajkot will progressively resume from 14 May 2025." 

"Each flight is being reinstated with meticulous coordination -- ensuring every journey is seamless, secure and on track," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.07 pm. 

These six airports are among the 32 airports that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan. 

Air India will progressively resume flights to the airports that have been reopened, according to a source. 

On Tuesday, Air India and SpiceJet resumed flights to Srinagar while Air India Express operated services to Jammu. 

A SpiceJet official said it will resume flights to other reopened airports shortly. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K
LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor
Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells
Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells

The officials said dozens of unexploded explosives were destroyed by the experts along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and along the International Border in Jammu and Samba which witnessed intense cross-border...

Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....
Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor and how China helped shoot down Indian fighter jets. One of the articles published in British newspaper Telegraph stated Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD