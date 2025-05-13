HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FIR against 40 social media accounts for spreading anti-national; 25 held

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
22:19
image
Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said it has registered FIR against 40 social media accounts and arrested 25 people for spreading anti-national content and misleading posts related to Operation Sindoor. 

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, director general of police Prashant Kumar instructed officials to identify individuals disseminating false or provocative information online and take strict legal action against them. 

A special team under the close supervision of additional director general (law & order) Amitabh Yash has been conducting round-the-clock monitoring of various social media platforms from the police headquarters' social media centre, it said. 

"So far, 40 accounts have been identified and FIRs have been registered against them in respective districts. A total of 25 individuals have been arrested," the statement said. 

Efforts are also underway to block all 40 accounts through the cyber crime headquarters, it added. 

DGP Kumar appealed to the public not to share any unverified information that could spread panic, mislead citizens, or tarnish the image of the Indian Army. 

He urged people to verify any news, images, or videos through the official Uttar Pradesh Police fact-check handle on X. 

The police asserted that posting or sharing misleading, false, or anti-national content on social media is a punishable offence, and surveillance of all platforms is being carried out 24x7. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K
LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor
Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells
Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells

The officials said dozens of unexploded explosives were destroyed by the experts along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and along the International Border in Jammu and Samba which witnessed intense cross-border...

Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....
Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor and how China helped shoot down Indian fighter jets. One of the articles published in British newspaper Telegraph stated Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD