Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian

Tue, 13 May 2025
11:09
File pic
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. 

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on, the officials said, adding, so far there are no reports of any casualties on either side. PTI

