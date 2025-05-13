HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ECI protests case: Court grants bail to TMC's Derek O'Brien, Sagarika, others

Tue, 13 May 2025
23:38
TMC MP Derek O'Brien/File image
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 10 Trinamool Congress leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, in a case registered against them for their protest in April last year in front of the Election Commission of India despite a prohibitory order being in place. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal also granted relief to TMC leaders Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sudip Raha, on an application moved by their lawyer. 

While nine TMC leaders were physically present in court, Vivek Gupta appeared virtually. 

The court granted bail to MPs O'Brien, Haque, Gokhale, Sagarika, Arpita and Bishwas on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. 

The rest were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with a surety of like amount. 

While granting bail, the judge observed a chargesheet was filed without the arrest of the accused persons. 

The court posted the matter on May 21. 

"Since the present chargesheet has been filed without arrest, accused 1 to 6 are admitted to bail on furnishing of personal bonds of Rs 10,000. Remaining accused persons are admitted to bail on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 10,000 with one surety of like amount," the judge said. 

The court order came after the accused appeared before court following court summons. 

The judge on April 21 summoned the accused persons while taking congisance of the chargesheet. -- PTI

