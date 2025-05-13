HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 13 May 2025
18:19
Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex falling by 1,282 points due to profit-taking in IT, auto and private banking shares a day after a record rally. 

The 30-share BSE barometer tanked 1,281.68 points or 1.55 percent to settle at 81,148.22 with 25 of its constituents closing with losses and five with gains. 

During the day, it fell sharply by 1,386.21 points or 1.68 percent to 81,043.69. 

The broader Nifty of NSE dropped 346.35 points or 1.39 percent to 24,578.35. 

From the Sensex firms, Infosys declined the most by 3.54 percent. 

Power Grid dropped 3.4 percent, Eternal by 3.38 percent, HCL Tech by 2.94 percent, Tata Consultancy Services by 2.88 percent and Bharti Airtel by 2.74 percent. 

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, and M&M were also among the laggards. -- PTI

