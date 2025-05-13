Border villagers urge PM to act decisively against Pak

15:35





The residents of the villages are therefore forced to leave their homes whenever cross-border firing starts, getting them displaced. However, this time around, the villagers are demanding a decisive battle with Pakistan so that a lesson is taught and they dare to do such things again.





"After the firing started from the Pakistani side, we were taken to a safe place. We returned after four days, following the ceasefire announcement. But again, last night, the firing resumed. We had to stay the whole night in the bunker with our children," Bodhiray Sharma, a local resident, said.





Troubled by what he called Pakistan's cowardly act, Bodhiray added, "This time we want a decisive fight so that we don't have to suffer like this again and again." There is also significant anger among the women of the village on the matter. -- ANI

Despite the announcement of the understanding of the cessation of hostilities, Pakistan continues to violate the terms in the border areas. The residents of Mahantpati, a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, are troubled by these activities, which are just 400 metres away from the International Border (IB).