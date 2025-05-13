HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Border villagers urge PM to act decisively against Pak

Tue, 13 May 2025
Despite the announcement of the understanding of the cessation of hostilities, Pakistan continues to violate the terms in the border areas. The residents of Mahantpati, a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, are troubled by these activities, which are just 400 metres away from the International Border (IB).

The residents of the villages are therefore forced to leave their homes whenever cross-border firing starts, getting them displaced. However, this time around, the villagers are demanding a decisive battle with Pakistan so that a lesson is taught and they dare to do such things again. 

"After the firing started from the Pakistani side, we were taken to a safe place. We returned after four days, following the ceasefire announcement. But again, last night, the firing resumed. We had to stay the whole night in the bunker with our children," Bodhiray Sharma, a local resident, said.

Troubled by what he called Pakistan's cowardly act, Bodhiray added, "This time we want a decisive fight so that we don't have to suffer like this again and again." There is also significant anger among the women of the village on the matter. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi
LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

