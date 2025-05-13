Bomb scare on Mumbai-bound plane at Kolkata airport

16:27

The passenger was detained after he told the airline's security officer that he had a bomb, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.





The 26-year-old passenger, travelling to Mumbai from Imphal with a stopover in Kolkata, made the comment during the step ladder point check, a secondary-level security procedure under which airline staff frisk passengers and their hand luggage just before boarding, he said.





"The passenger's claim was declared specific, security was beefed up, and standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented," he added. The passenger arrived in Kolkata by an Indigo flight and was supposed to take another flight of the same airline to Mumbai. Out of the total of 186 passengers who were supposed to take the flight to Mumbai from Kolkata, 179 had already boarded, the official said.

A plane of a private airline was taken to the isolation bay at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon for a thorough security check after a passenger was suspected of carrying a bomb, officials said.