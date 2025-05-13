HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bomb scare on Mumbai-bound plane at Kolkata airport

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
16:27
Representational image
Representational image
A plane of a private airline was taken to the isolation bay at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon for a thorough security check after a passenger was suspected of carrying a bomb, officials said. 

The passenger was detained after he told the airline's security officer that he had a bomb, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said. 

The 26-year-old passenger, travelling to Mumbai from Imphal with a stopover in Kolkata, made the comment during the step ladder point check, a secondary-level security procedure under which airline staff frisk passengers and their hand luggage just before boarding, he said. 

"The passenger's claim was declared specific, security was beefed up, and standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented," he added. The passenger arrived in Kolkata by an Indigo flight and was supposed to take another flight of the same airline to Mumbai. Out of the total of 186 passengers who were supposed to take the flight to Mumbai from Kolkata, 179 had already boarded, the official said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi
LIVE! Pakistan will not get sleep for a long time: Modi

'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'

'Had Haji Pir and/or Skardu been taken, the message would have gone out not just to General Asim Munir and his cohort in the Pakistan army but to the Pakistani people that every terrorist incident in India would lead to substantial loss...

Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies
Woman injured during Pak aerial intrusion, dies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur. He expressed deep sorrow over Kaur's death.

11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak
11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced
Posters of Pahalgam attackers in JK, Rs 20L bounty announced

Written in Urdu, the posters sought the help of the people in tracing the terrorists, saying "those who killed the innocents do not have a place in our country".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD