Bharati Cement ED arrested in Andhra liquor scam

Tue, 13 May 2025
20:27
Executive director of Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd, Balaji Govindappa has been arrested by a SIT of the Andhra Pradesh police probing the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that had allegedly taken place during the previous YSRCP regime, an official said on Tuesday.

Govindappa is one of the several accused in the case and was picked up from Mysuru in neighbouring Karnataka. 

"Govindappa has been arrested in Mysuru today," the official confirmed to PTI. 

According to a source, SIT officials searched Govindappa's residence in Hyderabad three days ago, followed by his arrest on Tuesday. 

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case with regard to the alleged liquor scam. 

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the Economic Offences CID of the state police. 

In the recent remand report of Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the alleged liquor scam, the Special Investigation Team has named several people who allegedly played a key role between 2019 and 2024. -- PTI

