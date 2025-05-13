HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoes at Adampur during PM meet

Tue, 13 May 2025
14:02
Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram echoed at the Adampur Air base in Punjab as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Air Warriors and other soldiers' days after India's stupendous success in Operation Sindoor. 

Earlier this morning, PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station Adampur and met the brave air warriors and soldiers. A visible wave of happiness could be seen amongst the men in uniform as they celebrated their success.

The Adampur base was one of the Air Bases active during Op Sindoor. On Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians. 

 Addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said yesterday, "Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistan Military or Pakistan civilians, so that is very clear. We are very clear in our targeting."

