AI using Mongolian airspace for a few North America flights to cut costs

Tue, 13 May 2025
Air India has started using Mongolian airspace for a few of its North America flights from the national capital as an alternative route for reducing operational costs that have jumped due to the Pakistan airspace closure last month, sources said on Tuesday. 

Besides, the carrier is having a technical stop in Kolkata for some of the North America flights from Delhi, they added. 

The Tata Group-owned airline has been exploring alternatives for the services from the national capital to North America in order to reduce the flying time as well as operational expenses. 

At present, Air India operates 71 flights a week to North American destinations and out of them, 54 services are from the national capital. 

The airline flies to Chicago, New York, Washington, San Francisco, and Newark in the US, and to Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. 

Mostly, the Mongolian airspace is used by some of Air India's flights from San Francisco and Vancouver. 

The flights from Delhi to these two cities are mostly using the Pacific route, according to the sources. 

The flights AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi have been using the Mongolian airspace for the past few days, as per information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. 

For some of the flights connecting North America cities and Delhi, the utilisation of the Mongolian airspace and a technical stop at Kolkata are among the alternatives that have been chosen by Air India, the sources said. -- PTI

