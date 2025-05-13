HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
21:36
File image
File image
Asserting that 9,500 bunkers have been set up along India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday reached out to shelling-affected people along the Line of Control in Rajouri district and said that more bunkers would be constructed for the safety of border dwellers. 

The chief secretary said that Pakistan has resorted to shelling in the civilian areas, causing huge damage to livestock and properties. 

Asserting that there is a need for more bunkers along the borderline, Dulloo said, "I want to tell you that 9,500 bunkers are there along the borderline in J&K." "There is more demand for bunkers and more bunkers will be constructed. There will be no shortfall of bunkers," he told reporters in Rajouri. 

The chief secretary visited Kalsian panchayat in Nowshera tehsil, located near the Line of Control (LoC), where some houses have been damaged due to recent cross-border shelling. 

"I have come here to Rajouri and Nowshera sectors to assess the ground situation. The shelling that took place from across the border has hit civilian areas," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K
LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor
Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells
Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells

The officials said dozens of unexploded explosives were destroyed by the experts along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and along the International Border in Jammu and Samba which witnessed intense cross-border...

Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....
Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor and how China helped shoot down Indian fighter jets. One of the articles published in British newspaper Telegraph stated Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD