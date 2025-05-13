9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

21:36

The chief secretary said that Pakistan has resorted to shelling in the civilian areas, causing huge damage to livestock and properties.





Asserting that there is a need for more bunkers along the borderline, Dulloo said, "I want to tell you that 9,500 bunkers are there along the borderline in J&K." "There is more demand for bunkers and more bunkers will be constructed. There will be no shortfall of bunkers," he told reporters in Rajouri.





The chief secretary visited Kalsian panchayat in Nowshera tehsil, located near the Line of Control (LoC), where some houses have been damaged due to recent cross-border shelling.





"I have come here to Rajouri and Nowshera sectors to assess the ground situation. The shelling that took place from across the border has hit civilian areas," he said. -- PTI

