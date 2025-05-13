3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

12:56

A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after having specific input about the presence of some terrorists.





As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off gunfight. During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

