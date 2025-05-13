HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
12:56
File pic
File pic
Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district. 

A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after having specific input about the presence of some terrorists. 

As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off gunfight. During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan
LIVE! India killed 11 military personnel, 40 civilians: Pakistan

PIX: Modi visits Adampur air base, meets soldiers
PIX: Modi visits Adampur air base, meets soldiers

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operarion Sindoor.

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Three terrorists were on Tuesday believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!
BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!

At a time when India is banning all things Pakistan, thanks to the recent war-like situation between the two countries, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is encouraging Pakistani music.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD