14 Maoists including 8 with Rs 16 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

21:52





The cadres, including five women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Sukma citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.





They said they were impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.





The cadres were active in the south Bastar division of Maoists, he said.





Of the surrendered cadres, Kuhram Bheema (37), Telam Hidma (35), Sodhi Sona (33) and five women -- Madvi Pojje (30), Podiam Aayte (20), Madvi Mangdi (30), Madkam Hungi (25) and Rava Lakkhe (35) - were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each, he said. -- PTI

Fourteen Maoists, eight of them carrying a collective reward of Rs 16 lakh, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a police official said.