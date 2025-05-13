HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 Maoists including 8 with Rs 16 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
21:52
image
Fourteen Maoists, eight of them carrying a collective reward of Rs 16 lakh, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a police official said. 

The cadres, including five women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Sukma citing disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said. 

They said they were impressed by the 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and new surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said. 

The cadres were active in the south Bastar division of Maoists, he said. 

Of the surrendered cadres, Kuhram Bheema (37), Telam Hidma (35), Sodhi Sona (33) and five women -- Madvi Pojje (30), Podiam Aayte (20), Madvi Mangdi (30), Madkam Hungi (25) and Rava Lakkhe (35) - were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission
India expels Pakistani official at Pak mission

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K
LIVE! 9,500 bunkers set up along Indo-Pak border in J-K

Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor
Foreign defence attaches briefed on Op Sindoor

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells
Forces rush to J-K border villages to clear Pak shells

The officials said dozens of unexploded explosives were destroyed by the experts along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and along the International Border in Jammu and Samba which witnessed intense cross-border...

Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....
Rafale stayed 300 km behind Pakistani border because....

The western media is going all out to prove that India suffered a major setback in Operation Sindoor and how China helped shoot down Indian fighter jets. One of the articles published in British newspaper Telegraph stated Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD