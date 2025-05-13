14 dead, 6 hospitalised after consuming hooch in Amritsar

09:52

SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh

14 people dead and 6 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar's Majitha. SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh says, "We received information around 9:30 pm last night that here people have started dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took action immediately and rounded up 4 people. We arrested the main supplier, Parabjeet Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh. We have rounded up him as well. We are investigating regarding which all firms he has bought this...we have been given strict instructions from Punjab govt that strict action must be taken against suppliers of spurious liquor. Raids are underway...manufacturers will be rounded up soon. 2 FIRs have been registered under stringent sessions...civil administration, and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this to avoid further casualties and save people. 14 deaths have been confirmed and 6 people are currently hospitalised. This incident took place in 5 villages."