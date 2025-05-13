HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 dead, 6 hospitalised after consuming hooch in Amritsar

Tue, 13 May 2025
Share:
09:52
SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh
SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh
14 people dead and 6 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar's Majitha.  SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh says, "We received information around 9:30 pm last night that here people have started dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took action immediately and rounded up 4 people. We arrested the main supplier, Parabjeet Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh. We have rounded up him as well. We are investigating regarding which all firms he has bought this...we have been given strict instructions from Punjab govt that strict action must be taken against suppliers of spurious liquor. Raids are underway...manufacturers will be rounded up soon. 2 FIRs have been registered under stringent sessions...civil administration, and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this to avoid further casualties and save people. 14 deaths have been confirmed and 6 people are currently hospitalised. This incident took place in 5 villages."

TOP STORIES

14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar
14 dead, 6 critical after consuming hooch in Amritsar

Police said they have made five arrests in the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, they said.

LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points
LIVE! Market see sharp fall; Sensex slips over 700 points

'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'

'Unfortunately, India and Pakistan could learn a 'lesson' from this conflict that will make them more likely to use these weapons against each other in the future.''Rounds of missile and drone attacks could be more routine features of...

AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension
AI, IndiGo cancel flights to 7 cities amid India-Pak tension

This move comes as a precautionary measure, in light of airspace restrictions and heightened security.

Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...

'India has gone some way to meeting its objectives because it has established a deterrent value that Pakistan will have to take into account when it plans future terrorist attacks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD