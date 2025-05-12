'Who made Trump the Sarpanch? Armed forces capable'

13:15





"Who gave President Trump the right to interfere in the war... Read the Simla Agreement, it is a deal between two nations only, no third nation will intervene. Who made President Trump the Sarpanch?... Did we make him Chaudhary? Our armed forces are capable, even when our political leadership is weak," Sanjay Raut said, addressing a press conference in Mumbai.





This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out.





The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."





Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir. "I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" Trump said. India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India. -- PTI

