Whatever loss they suffered, it was their responsibility:

Mon, 12 May 2025
16:10
Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday detailed the success of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). 

The operation, a response to the April 22, Pahalgam, terror attack, was executed with precision to minimize damage to civilian and military infrastructure despite intervention by the Pakistani military. 

Addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces' fight was solely against terrorists and their support networks, not the Pakistani military. The Armed forces also displayed a video that showed the destruction to Pakistani ordinance in the strikes. He noted that the Pakistan military chose to intervene, and thus any loss from their side was their sole responsibility. 

"We had a detailed brief on the successful joint operations to destroy the terror operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself... We reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistani military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and back the terrorists, which compelled us to respond, and whatever loss they suffered, it was their own responsibility," he stated.

