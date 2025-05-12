HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket

Mon, 12 May 2025
"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I' ll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

"I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

"#269, signing off."

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.

LIVE! Pak army officers offer prayers at LeT terrorists' funeral
LIVE! Pak army officers offer prayers at LeT terrorists' funeral

How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks

China supplied more than $20 billion worth of arms to Pakistan.These include 20 J-10CE and JF-17 Block III fighter aircraft, Wing Loong drones, frigates, submarines, Hongqi HQ-9P surface-to-air missiles, 240 PL-15E air-to-air missiles,...

All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen
All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen

Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

First calm night along LoC after ceasefire: Indian Army
First calm night along LoC after ceasefire: Indian Army

Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border.

