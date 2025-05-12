US welcomes wisdom, statesmanship shown by India, Pak

10:40

File pic





In the remarks made by the State Department, it was noted that US President along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to urge India and Pakistan to engage in direct communication and "maintain a full ceasefire". It was also emphasised that America continues to offer its support to facilitate discussions between India and Pakistan so as to avert conflicts in future.





The State Department said, "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace. President Trump and Secretary Rubio continue to urge both countries to maintain a full ceasefire and engage in direct communication. The United States continues to offer its support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future conflict."





Earlier on May 10, the United States has applauded India and Pakistan's decision to reach an understanding amid tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Vice President JD Vance praising the diplomatic efforts behind the breakthrough.





The Vice President's remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement. Rubio provided details of the US-led diplomatic engagement that led to the stoppage of all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air.





Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed. In a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Sunday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor.





Air Marshal Bharti said, "Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes and the results are for the whole world to see." During the briefing, Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod issued a clear warning to Pakistan stating, "This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that's all." -- ANI

The US State Department welcomed the understanding reached by India and Pakistan on the cessation of hostilities and praised the leadership on choosing he path of wisdom, prudence and statesmanship.