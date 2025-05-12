HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Trump's drug price cut plan may trigger global repricing, pressure on India'

Mon, 12 May 2025
16:22
US President Donald Trump's plan to sign an executive order to cut prescription drug prices by 30-80 per cent could lead to a global price adjustment with pharma firms pushing lower-cost countries like India to raise prices, according to the economic think tank GTRI. 

The US move could push prices in lower-cost countries like India as manufacturers would seek to recover losses and R&D costs from these nations. 

"It is likely to trigger a global price recalibration, with pharmaceutical giants intensifying pressure on lower-cost markets like India to raise their prices by tightening patent laws through trade negotiations," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said on Monday. Trump's MFN (most-favoured nation) pricing policy should be a wake-up call, as pharmaceutical companies face tighter price controls in the West, they will redouble their efforts to raise prices in markets like India, he said.

"The battleground is no longer just legal, it has moved to trade negotiations. India must respond with strategic clarity and unyielding resolve," he added.

