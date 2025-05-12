They fire, we fire: India's message to the world on Pak

09:28

A blackout in Punjab's Ferozepur





After the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, India communicated to various countries that its response to every Pakistani military action would be more forceful and decisive, they said.





Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US Vice President JD Vance on May 9 that Indian response will be "more forceful, stronger, devastating" in response to Pakistani actions, the sources said. Vance dialled Modi as the military confrontation between the two neighbours was significantly escalating.





"In all our messages after April 22, we said we will hit the terrorists, there will be consequences. We were very, very clear from day one," said a source. "They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop. This was our message," the source said.





The sources said Modi listened to Vance and then told him, "If the Pakistanis do anything, please be assured that they will get a response more forceful, stronger, more devastating than anything they do. They need to understand this."





India's precision strikes using an array of weapon systems and missiles on eight key installations ranging from air defence systems to radar sites and command centres of the Pakistani military forced Islamabad to urge New Delhi to end the hostilities, the sources said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India conveyed to many world capitals, including the US, that there should be no doubts about its punitive strikes against terror camps operating from Pakistani soil, government sources said on Sunday.