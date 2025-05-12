HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Srinagar Airport ready for flight operations after AAI notice

Mon, 12 May 2025
13:37
The Srinagar International Airport is ready for flight operations after the Airports Authority of India announced the resumption of civilian flights at 32 such facilities.
 
These airports were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan. The AAI, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the closures across northern and western India.

On Monday, an official said, "Aerodrome closure NOTAM has been revoked and Srinagar Airport is ready to facilitate flight operations."

He said a response from airlines about the resumption of flights was awaited.

Hajj flights from Srinagar were also affected due to the closure of the Srinagar airport. -- PTI

