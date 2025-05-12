HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
11:36
image
"The biggest surprises to me were the intensity of Pakistan-China military cooperation during the conflict and the remarkable effectiveness of China's weaponry. The latter has important implication for India and the United States," Dr Ashley Tellis -- the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Washington, DC think-tank, tells Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff soon after India and Pakistan consented to a cessation of hostilities on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Dr Tellis -- who was born and raised in Mumbai -- played a stellar role during the negotiations on the India-US civilian nuclear treaty as senior adviser to the US undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department. He earlier served as senior adviser to then US ambassador Robert D Blackwill at the US embassy in New Delhi and prior to that was a member of the National Security Council staff as special assistant to President George W Bush and senior director for strategic planning and Southwest Asia.

TOP STORIES

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.

LIVE! Pak army officers offer prayers at LeT terrorists' funeral
LIVE! Pak army officers offer prayers at LeT terrorists' funeral

How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks

China supplied more than $20 billion worth of arms to Pakistan.These include 20 J-10CE and JF-17 Block III fighter aircraft, Wing Loong drones, frigates, submarines, Hongqi HQ-9P surface-to-air missiles, 240 PL-15E air-to-air missiles,...

All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen
All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen

Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

First calm night along LoC after ceasefire: Indian Army
First calm night along LoC after ceasefire: Indian Army

Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD