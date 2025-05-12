'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

11:36





Dr Tellis -- who was born and raised in Mumbai -- played a stellar role during the negotiations on the India-US civilian nuclear treaty as senior adviser to the US undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department. He earlier served as senior adviser to then US ambassador Robert D Blackwill at the US embassy in New Delhi and prior to that was a member of the National Security Council staff as special assistant to President George W Bush and senior director for strategic planning and Southwest Asia.





"The biggest surprises to me were the intensity of Pakistan-China military cooperation during the conflict and the remarkable effectiveness of China's weaponry. The latter has important implication for India and the United States,"-- the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Washington, DC think-tank, tellssoon after India and Pakistan consented to a cessation of hostilities on Saturday, May 10, 2025.