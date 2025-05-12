HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Precautionary blackouts enforced in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
22:56
image
Precautionary blackout measures were enforced in Punjab's Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts on Monday.

Electricity has also been switched off in some areas of Jalandhar, officials said.

"As a precautionary measure, lights have been switched off in some areas around Suranassi as there have been reports of drone sightings. We are verifying them. There is no (total) blackout as of now. There is nothing to worry, as confirmed by armed forces officers. They are on regular vigil as always," Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said in a message at 9:15 pm.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan. An air-raid siren was sounded in Amritsar, which lies along the border.

"We are alert. We are enforcing a blackout," Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a message and urged people to stay away from windows.

The Amritsar administration has urged citizens to remain calm.

"We will notify you when the electricity supply is ready to be restored. Do not panic."

In Hoshiarpur district, blackout measures were enforced in Dasuya and Mukerian.

A semblance of normalcy was observed in the border areas of Punjab on Monday, with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Precautionary blackouts in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur
LIVE! Precautionary blackouts in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur

No nuclear blackmail: Modi spells out new doctrine
No nuclear blackmail: Modi spells out new doctrine

Asserting that India will not tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

We have just suspended our action: PM's top 10 quotes
We have just suspended our action: PM's top 10 quotes

Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism, and has set up a new parameter and new normal. Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the emotions of millions of Indians. Operation...

If Pakistan seeks survival...: Modi's stern warning
If Pakistan seeks survival...: Modi's stern warning

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the prime minister said on Monday that for India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when necessary, that strength must be exercised.

Not just a name, but new normal: Modi on Op Sindoor
Not just a name, but new normal: Modi on Op Sindoor

Operation Sindoor is not just a name but India's latest policy against terror as it has set a new standard, a 'new normal' in counter-terrorism measures, Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD