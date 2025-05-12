Pawan Khera appeals for release of BSF jawaan, tags Trump

15:30

The BSF have been told to remain extra vigilant





She said that Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. Mamata Banerjee said, "This is an extremely sad situation. His name is Sahu. Our party's Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want that he should be rescued as soon as possible. We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security. We are not doing divide and rule here. Pakistan Rangers detained the BSF trooper on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur. According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory.





The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Amid ongoing tension at the border, jawans have been asked to be extra cautious and avoid inadvertently crossing the border during patrol duty.





Even the farmers working on farms at the borders have been asked to be vigilant," the officer added. Another BSF officer said that such incidents are common in the Punjab border where jawans from both sides often cross the border inadvertently and issues are used to get resolved in a single flag meeting, but this time Pakistan is not turning up for the meeting despite several attempts. "Pakistan is not responding because of ongoing tension after the Pahalgam attack, but we have lodged our protest with the Pak Rangers and are making all efforts to bring back the jawan," the officer added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera took to social media asking when BSF jawan Purnam Sahu would be released from Pakistani captivity. He tweeted, "When will our BSF jawaan Purnam Sahu be released from Pakistani captivity?" and tagged former U.S. President Donald Trump for attention. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her concern for the BSF Jawan from Hooghly who was detained by Pakistan Rangers.