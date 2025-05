Pak army officers offer prayers at LeT terrorists' funeral

12:43

The top brass of Pakistan Army and Inspector General of Police in Pakistan's Punjab were seen attending the funeral and offering prayers. It was attended by- Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan from Administration, Usman Anwar Pakistan Punjab Legislator and Malik Sohaib Ahmed. Operation Sindoor targeted a total of nine terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan.





In PoJK, Sawal Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Barnala, and Abbas were targeted. In Pakistan, Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Mehmoona Joya were targeted. As per the Ministry of Defence, there are 21 terrorist camps identified in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan- Sawal Nala, Syed na Bilal, Maskar-e-Aqsa, Chelabandi, Abdullah bin Masood, Dulai, Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Balakot, Oghi, Boi, Sensa, Gulpur, Kotli, Barali, Dungi, Barnala, Mehmoona Joya, Sarjal, Mudrike and Bahawalpur. India neutralized terrorists in Muridke in Bahawalpur. Khalid Abu Akasha, a terrorist killed on May 7 was involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan while based in Peshawar. Trained LeT terrorist who operated in J&K and exfiltrated back.





He recently shifted to LeT headquarters in Muridke and was part of Central Committee of LeT. He worked closely with Central LeT/ JuD entities: Yahya Mujahid, Qari Yakub Sheikh, Abdul Rehman, Khalid Waleed, Engineer Haris Dar and Abdul Rehman Abid, the Ministry of Defence stated. Mudassir Khadian Khas, another terrorist LeT Operative and in-charge of Muridke Terrorist Camp worked with Hafiz Abdul Rauf, the Chairman of the Al Khidmat Committee, as his Security in Charge. He also worked with Hafiz Khalid Waleed, the General Secretary PMML, Lahore. He is the son-in-law of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. Khas was a close associate of Saifullah Khalid Kasuri (LeT Deputy Chief), who had recruited him. Mohammad Hassan Khan, another terrorist targeted during Operation Sindoor, was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri (JeM Operational Commander, Amir, POJK).





He used to operate from Syedna Bilal terrorist camp with Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri (Amir, JeM PoJK) and Ashiq Negroo (JeM Indian Fugitive) and was involved in Pulwama Attack of 2019. He used to accompany Asghar Khan Kashmiri to Islamabad to attend Shura Meetings.





He also coordinated with Shakargarh-based JeM operative, viz Mohammad Adnan Ali, Ali Kashif Jaan and Mohammad Yasir. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, another terrorist was the eldest brother-in-law and advisor of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar.





He was the overall in-charge of JeM headquarters at Bahawalpur. Jameel was a Shura member of JeM and a close confidante, or family member of Masood Azhar. Used to oversee terrorist operations organised from Bahawalpur. He visited PoJK to motivate youth to join Jihad against India and raising funds for JeM, said the Ministry of Defence.





As India targeted the terror groups during Operation Sindoor in precise operations, Pakistan damaged a Gurudwara and Madarasa at Poonch. The Operation displayed India's air defence preparedness. The defence ministry showed destroyed Pakistani drones at Ramnagar, Naushera and Miran Sahib. -- ANI

