Pak admits 'minor damage' to aircraft in clashes with India

Mon, 12 May 2025
08:51
Pakistan's military late Sunday night admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered "minor damage" in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet. 
 
India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.
 
Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos".
 
Chaudhry said that "only one aircraft" of Pakistan suffered "minor damage", without providing details about the aircraft. 
 
Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on "fake social media reports". 
 
He claimed that the military's response has been "precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained". -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They fire, we fire: India's message to the world on Pak
LIVE! They fire, we fire: India's message to the world on Pak

Has India achieved Op Sindoor objectives? IAF says...
Has India achieved Op Sindoor objectives? IAF says...

The Director General of Air Operations said "whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets",

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

'Fears in Washington began to intensify when it was realised that subsequent Pakistani and Indian attacks on major military facilities -- which were significant in terms of geographic scope and intensity -- could rapidly take both sides...

FS Vikram Misri trolled for ceasefire; diplomats rally behind
FS Vikram Misri trolled for ceasefire; diplomats rally behind

"It's utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground...

'Indian Navy was poised to hit Karachi, other targets'
'Indian Navy was poised to hit Karachi, other targets'

Indian Navy's carrier battle group, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a top Navy official said on Sunday.

