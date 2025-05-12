Pahalgam tak paap ka ghada bhar chuka tha: DGMO presser

15:04

| DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai





The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India.





The wreckage of the Chinese-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown.





DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough. I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites.





"In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb -- 'Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must'. If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you ."

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "In the last few years, the character of terrorist activities have changed. Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'..."