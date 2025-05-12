HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pahalgam tak paap ka ghada bhar chuka tha: DGMO presser

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
15:04
| DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai
| DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai
DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "In the last few years, the character of terrorist activities have changed. Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'..." 

The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India. 

The wreckage of the Chinese-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough. I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. 

"In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb -- 'Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must'. If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you ."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India confirms downing Pakistani Mirage jet
LIVE! India confirms downing Pakistani Mirage jet

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks deferred
India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks deferred

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. The reason for deferring the talks by few hours is not immediately known.

'Kohli Is My Favourite Cricketer': DGMO
'Kohli Is My Favourite Cricketer': DGMO

Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, after a 14-year career.

How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks

China supplied more than $20 billion worth of arms to Pakistan.These include 20 J-10CE and JF-17 Block III fighter aircraft, Wing Loong drones, frigates, submarines, Hongqi HQ-9P surface-to-air missiles, 240 PL-15E air-to-air missiles,...

'It's not a word but...': Newborn girls named 'Sindoor' in UP
'It's not a word but...': Newborn girls named 'Sindoor' in UP

Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD