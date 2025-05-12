HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Operation Sindoor showed Pak price of aggression'

Mon, 12 May 2025
Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, speaking at the Diamond jubilee celebration of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India in Pune, asserted that Op Sindoor had sent a strong message to Pakistan to not continue its misadventures across the line of control.

Speaking on the military operations under Operation Sindoor, General Naravane pointed to India's strategic strikes on terrorist infrastructure and airfields deep within Pakistan's territory. 

He asserted that these actions demonstrated to Pakistan the heavy price of continuing on a path of aggression, ultimately leading to discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both nations on the possibility of a cessation of hostilities. 

Speaking on the Operation Sindoor Gen Naravane (Retd) said that the Pakistani response to cessation of hostilities would need to be watched. 
-- PTI

