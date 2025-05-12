10:22





Rajnath Singh, who joined the event virtually from New Delhi, highlighted that BrahMos is among the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world. "BrahMos is not just a weapon. It is a message of the Indian armed forces' strength, deterrence capability, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding our borders," he said.





The 300 crore facility, part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), was launched on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of India's 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran. The unit aims to produce 80 to 100 supersonic cruise missiles each year.BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPOM, aimed at developing next-generation supersonic missiles for domestic and export markets.





Quoting former President A P J Abdul Kalam, Rajnath Singh recalled: "Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.'Singh lauded the Yogi government for completing the facility in 40 months. The state provided nearly 200 acres of land for the project virtually free of cost.





"In the current global climate, it is critical that such strategic projects are completed on time," Rajnath noted.





Turning to national security, Singh stated that the Indian armed forces had responded decisively to the Pahalgam attack under Operation Sindoor.





"Operation Sindoor is not just a military campaign -- it reflects the political, social, and diplomatic will of India," he said. "We've shown that when India acts against terrorism, neither terrorists nor their sponsors will find safe haven, inside or outside our borders."



