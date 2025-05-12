HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Omar wants bunkers for Poonch where 20 died in Pak shelling

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
13:52
Omar Abdullah in Poonch today
Omar Abdullah in Poonch today
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reached out to people affected by Pakistani shelling in the Poonch district and stressed the need for setting up bunkers in the area. 

The Poonch district accounted for the highest 20 of the total 27 fatalities with over 50 others injured since Wednesday, shortly after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead. Abdullah, along with his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Ajaz Jan, visited Poonch and surveyed areas heavily damaged by Pakistani shelling. 

They met with the families of those killed in the shelling, especially the family of Amarjeet Singh and Amrik Singh, and offered their condolences to the bereaved kin. Locals briefed the chief minister about the on-ground situation. The purpose of the visit was to provide support and comfort to the grieving families, the leaders said. Abdullah also visited the Surankote area and interacted with locals of the border areas who had been shifted to safer locations. 

He was briefed by his minister Javed Rana on the measures being taken by the administration. The chief minister stressed the need for constructing bunkers for border residents to ensure their safety. He is also slated to visit Rajouri. The was largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir with no firing from across the Pakistani frontier reported border overnight, marking the first such night in recent days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening
LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening

Modi chairs high-level meet; CDS, 3 service chiefs attend
Modi chairs high-level meet; CDS, 3 service chiefs attend

Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt
Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt

The Congress party also called for a special session of Parliament to evaluate the situation in detail, to identify any mistakes that were made, and to ensure that they are not repeated in the future.

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.

All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen
All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen

Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD