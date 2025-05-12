Nuke tests behind Pak quakes? NCS clears the air

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake
shook parts of Pakistan on Monday with the epicentre located close to a
prominent faultline in its Punjab province, the director of the National
Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at 1:26 pm
IST near Pir Jongal in Pakistan's Punjab province, O P Mishra, Director
of the NCS said.
Monday's temblor was the third earthquake to hit
Pakistan in a span of three days, prompting claims on social media of
some 'unusual activity' in the neighbouring country that was engaged in
an armed conflict with India.
Mishra said the epicentre of the
earthquake was close to the Main Central Thrust, a geological faultline
that is prone to seismic activity.
Pakistan experienced two
back-to-back earthquakes on May 10 -- one 4.7 magnitude earthquake in
the morning followed by a 4.0 magnitude temblor later.
The series of
earthquakes over the past three days sparked off chatter on social media
ranging from India's air strikes hitting crucial installations in
Pakistan to Islamabad conducting nuclear tests.
'This is not natural Earthquake but
possibly Nuclear site event in #Pakistani Nuclear sites?
#OperationSindoor,' a social media user said on X.
The NCS chief
dismissed the claims about possible nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan.
"Nuclear explosions have a distinct signature. A natural earthquake
has two phases, while nuclear explosion has a distinct tertiary phase.
This is due to reverberation of the surface following a nuclear
explosion. Seismographs can detect this distinctly," Mishra told PTI.
Veteran seismologist A K Shukla said that the nuclear explosions are
recorded differently on seismographs.
"The previous earthquakes have
been reported from different locations and it was not possible to have
nuclear facilities spread across different regions," Shukla said.
Pakistan lies along the active boundary between the Indian and Eurasian
tectonic plates and provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
and Gilgit-Baltistan are prone to frequent earthquakes. -- PTI