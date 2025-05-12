HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Last night remained peaceful in J-K: Army

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
09:07
Vehicles ply on the Tawi bridge yesterday
Vehicles ply on the Tawi bridge yesterday
Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border. The Indian Army said this on Monday morning. 

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International border," it said in a brief statement. "No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," it said. 

India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'. 

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day. There were some violations of the underlying by the Pakistani military on Saturday night. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They fire, we fire: India's message to the world on Pak
LIVE! They fire, we fire: India's message to the world on Pak

Has India achieved Op Sindoor objectives? IAF says...
Has India achieved Op Sindoor objectives? IAF says...

The Director General of Air Operations said "whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets",

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

'Fears in Washington began to intensify when it was realised that subsequent Pakistani and Indian attacks on major military facilities -- which were significant in terms of geographic scope and intensity -- could rapidly take both sides...

FS Vikram Misri trolled for ceasefire; diplomats rally behind
FS Vikram Misri trolled for ceasefire; diplomats rally behind

"It's utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground...

'Indian Navy was poised to hit Karachi, other targets'
'Indian Navy was poised to hit Karachi, other targets'

Indian Navy's carrier battle group, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a top Navy official said on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD