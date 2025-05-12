HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karachi hit by severe water crisis

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
18:12
image
Residents in several localities in Karachi continue to suffer a severe water crisis amid sweltering weather, leaving many with no option but to buy water on exorbitant rates, Dawn reported.

This comes despite recent directives from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to restore normal water supply across the city, Dawn reported on Monday.

The ongoing issue, triggered by the rupture of an 84-inch water main on the Karachi University campus on April 29, has left many households without water for nearly two weeks, Dawn reported.

The return of normal water supply remains delayed due to the need to fill the repaired line with water at low pressure carefully.

According to Dawn, the Chief Minister had directed that water supply be normalised by Saturday, but internal sources suggested that the situation may take several more days to stabilise.

The water shortage has impacted the city's residents severely.

Karachi, which typically requires over 1,200 million gallons of water daily (MGD), has been receiving only 400 MGD, around 40 per cent of its usual supply of 650 MGD.

As a result, residents across all seven districts, including Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Scheme-33, PECHS, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Pak Colony, Golimar, Shershah, Old City Area, Landhi, Korangi, and PAF Base Masroor, have struggled to access water for daily needs.

Many have resorted to purchasing water from tankers at higher prices, reported Dawn.

A resident of PECHS, Zaid Rabbani, highlighted the difficulties faced by his locality, saying, "We somehow arranged a water tanker, but only after paying an additional price."

Tauseef Ali Shah, a resident of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, also expressed his frustration, stating, "The supply was restored for hardly an hour. The pressure was too low, and we managed to fill just two buckets of water."

The KWSC had initially promised to complete the repair work within 96 hours of the rupture, but the process was delayed due to the replacement of a 32-foot section of the damaged pipeline.

Internal sources said that the situation is expected to stabilise within the next few days, Dawn reported.

Leakages in Karachi's main water supply lines have been a recurring issue. 

The main lines, with diameters ranging from 48 inches to 84 inches, were laid between 1956 and 1971.

Aging infrastructure has made these pipelines vulnerable to ruptures, resulting in frequent disruptions to the city's water supply.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan hold talks on ceasefire
LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan hold talks on ceasefire

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

China denies sending military supplies to Pakistan
China denies sending military supplies to Pakistan

The Chinese military on Monday denied reports that its largest military cargo plane has carried arms supplies to Pakistan and warned legal action against those spreading such rumours.

'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'
'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'

'It brings precarious peace because the red lines have shifted.'The next Pahalgam attack would mean a full scale war.'

'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'
'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'

'Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD