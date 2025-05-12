HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indo-Pak ceasefire, US-China deal: Sensex soars 3000 pts

Mon, 12 May 2025
Indian stock indices soared through the roof on Monday, supported by the news that the conflict between India and Pakistan has de-escalated after the two Armed forces reached an understanding.

Another shot in the arm came from the easing of trade wars between the US and China. They have arrived at an agreement that they will withdraw their previously announced reciprocal tariffs and counter tariffs for an initial period of 90 days, and in meantime -- China will impose 10 per cent tariffs on US goods, and the US will tax Chinese goods at about 30 per cent.

Sensex today closed at 82,429.90 points, up 2,975.43 points or 3.74 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,924.70 points, up 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent, respectively. -- ANI

LIVE! Did India strike Pak's nuke facility at Kirana Hills?

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'

'It brings precarious peace because the red lines have shifted.'The next Pahalgam attack would mean a full scale war.'

Big Shoes to Fill! Who'll Take Kohli's Legacy Forward?

Kohli follows Rohit into retirement: Can Next Gen stars emulate India's batting luminaries?

'Kohli Is My Favourite Cricketer': DGMO

Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, after a 14-year career.

