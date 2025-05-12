Indo-Pak ceasefire, US-China deal: Sensex soars 3000 pts

16:02





Another shot in the arm came from the easing of trade wars between the US and China. They have arrived at an agreement that they will withdraw their previously announced reciprocal tariffs and counter tariffs for an initial period of 90 days, and in meantime -- China will impose 10 per cent tariffs on US goods, and the US will tax Chinese goods at about 30 per cent.





Sensex today closed at 82,429.90 points, up 2,975.43 points or 3.74 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,924.70 points, up 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent, respectively. -- ANI

Indian stock indices soared through the roof on Monday, supported by the news that the conflict between India and Pakistan has de-escalated after the two Armed forces reached an understanding.