15:15

The big takeaway is that India today confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was brought down during Operation Sindoor. Wreckage of a Pakistani Mirage could be seen in a video shared by the Indian Army. Top military officials of the Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy provided details at the media briefing on Operation Sindoor, including how India targeted key Pakistani installations and aircraft in retaliatory moves following Pakistan's drone attacks on India.