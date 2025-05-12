I'll remember tears you never showed: Anushka's tribute to Virat

16:27





In her post, Anushka recounted Kohli's "tears and battles" that no one saw. Hailing her husband's unwavering dedication towards the game of cricket, she wrote, "They'll talk about the records and the milestones -- but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler -- and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."





Anushka also said that she anticipated Virat's retirement from international cricket in whites, like many of his innumerable fans across the globe. "Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire international cricket in whites -- But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye." Anushka also shared a priceless picture from Virat's tour to Australia in 2018, where he led India to a 2-1 series win, India's first Test series win in Australia.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming post for her husband and star batter Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday morning.