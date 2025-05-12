IAS Association stands in solidarity with Vikram Misri

10:31





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who faced trolling on social media in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions, received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav.India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full-scale war.





Making the announcement on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Misri said the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call on Saturday afternoon, and the next talks are scheduled at 12 noon on May 12.





The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump in a surprise social media post claimed that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the US.

In support of FS Misri: "The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, & his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service," the association announces.