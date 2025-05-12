I told India, Pak 'if you don't stop it...': Trump

19:48

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed credit for helping "stop a nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan, days after the two countries announced a ceasefire following four consecutive nights of cross-border drone air strikes.



Speaking at a press event, Trump praised the leadership in New Delhi and Islamabad as "unwavering and powerful," commending both sides for showing the "strength, wisdom, and fortitude" to grasp the gravity of the situation.



"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed, Trump said.



The president also highlighted the role of trade pressure in the US intervention.



"We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade," he noted, explaining that he warned both countries that continued escalation would jeopardise trade relations with the US.



"If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, were not going to do any trade, he recounted.



Trump credited Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their swift diplomatic efforts that, according to him, played a key role in pulling the region back from the brink. -- ANI