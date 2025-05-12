HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I told India, Pak 'if you don't stop it...': Trump

Mon, 12 May 2025
19:48
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed credit for helping "stop a nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan, days after the two countries announced a ceasefire following four consecutive nights of cross-border drone air strikes.

Speaking at a press event, Trump praised the leadership in New Delhi and Islamabad as "unwavering and powerful," commending both sides for showing the "strength, wisdom, and fortitude" to grasp the gravity of the situation.

"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed, Trump said.

The president also highlighted the role of trade pressure in the US intervention.

"We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade," he noted, explaining that he warned both countries that continued escalation would jeopardise trade relations with the US.

"If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, were not going to do any trade, he recounted.

Trump credited Vice President J D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their swift diplomatic efforts that, according to him, played a key role in pulling the region back from the brink.  -- ANI

LIVE! India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail: Modi

Nuke tests behind multiple quakes in Pak? NCS says...

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Pakistan on Monday with the epicentre located close to a prominent faultline in its Punjab province, the director of the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pak

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

'Fears in Washington began to intensify when it was realised that subsequent Pakistani and Indian attacks on major military facilities -- which were significant in terms of geographic scope and intensity -- could rapidly take both sides...

Pak authorities claim 7 killed in Indian drone attacks

Pakistani authorities on Monday claimed that seven people were killed and six others sustained serious injuries on Saturday in Indian drone attacks and firing in Gujrat city of Punjab province.

