HC upholds Rs 62 lakh compensation to family of SRK's production house staffer

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna on May 9 said it did not find any perversity, illegality or irregularity in the November 2020 order passed by a tribunal and refused to quash it.





It said that the Motor Vehicles Act was a "beneficial piece of legislation", and the court cannot overlook the fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen under Article 21 involving the right to live a healthy life with dignity. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, the high court said money cannot substitute loss of life, but an effort must be made to grant compensation where the money could compensate for the damages incurred.





"Perfect compensation is hardly possible, but fair compensation ought to be the norm," the court observed. The court said the least that could be done to serve the ends of justice was to uphold the grant of Rs 62 lakh compensation to the family of Charu Khandal, an animator with Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.





The court, in its order, said this was a "heart-wrenching and a tragic saga" of a young aspiring professional woman who did not deserve the life that she went through after the accident leading to the final sacrifice of her life.

