Follow Rediff on:      
Govt sources reject Trump's claim on truce talks

Mon, 12 May 2025
There was no reference to trade in talks between top leaders of India and the US during the India-Pakistan military conflict, government sources said on Monday after United States President Donald Trump claimed he pressured New Delhi and Islamabad to stop hostilities by threatening to cut trade with both countries.

US Vice President J D Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 but there was no reference to trade in the conversation, the sources said.

"After Operation Sindoor commenced, Vice President Vance spoke to the prime minister on May 9," a source said.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 8 and May 10 and to NSA Ajit Doval on May 10. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions," they said.

The source-based clarification came after Trump on Monday said he forced the two countries to stop the hostilities by using the trade card.

"I said, 'Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it. Let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade'," Trump said at a press conference in the White House. -- PTI

