Foreign secy to brief parl panel on Pakistan

Mon, 12 May 2025
23:51
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.

Misri will brief the panel on the 'current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan'.

The two sides on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.   -- PTI

