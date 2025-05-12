HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flight ops to resume at Srinagar airport from Tuesday

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
21:02
image
Normal flight operations will soon be restarted at the Srinagar International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The decision follows the Airports Authority of India's announcement regarding the resumption of civilian flights at 32 airports that were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the closure of airports across northern and western India.

"Aerodrome closure NOTAM has been revoked and the Srinagar airport is ready to facilitate flight operations," an official said on Monday.

He said the airlines will resume normal operations from Tuesday.

"Spicejet is going to operate additional flights to cater to the backlog," the official said.

Haj flights from Srinagar were also affected due to closure of the Srinagar airport, he added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blackout in Samba as Pak drones intercepted
LIVE! Blackout in Samba as Pak drones intercepted

No nuclear blackmail: Modi spells out new doctrine
No nuclear blackmail: Modi spells out new doctrine

Asserting that India will not tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

Trump claims he warned India, Pak: 'Stop it or...'
Trump claims he warned India, Pak: 'Stop it or...'

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration stopped a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, adding that he told the two countries America will do a 'lot of trade' with them if they stop the conflict.

India, Pakistan DGMOs hold crucial talks
India, Pakistan DGMOs hold crucial talks

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on Monday deliberated on various aspects of the May 10 understanding reached between the two sides on cessation of hostilities.

IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pak
IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pak

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD