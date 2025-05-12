Enemy has now realised...: Modi in live address

20:14

Terrorists removed our daughters sindoor. In reply we neutralised the terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in his live address.





"We gave free hand to our forces. Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the emotions of crores and crores of our citizens," Modi said in his live address.





"Terrorists never thought even in their dreams that India will take such a big step," he said.





"Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women," Modi said.