Enemy has now realised...: Modi in live address

Mon, 12 May 2025
Terrorists removed our daughters sindoor. In reply we neutralised the terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in his live address.

"We gave free hand to our forces. Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the emotions of crores and crores of our citizens," Modi said in his live address.

"Terrorists never thought even in their dreams that India will take such a big step," he said.

"Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women," Modi said.

LIVE! India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail: Modi

Nuke tests behind multiple quakes in Pak? NCS says...

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Pakistan on Monday with the epicentre located close to a prominent faultline in its Punjab province, the director of the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pak

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'

'Fears in Washington began to intensify when it was realised that subsequent Pakistani and Indian attacks on major military facilities -- which were significant in terms of geographic scope and intensity -- could rapidly take both sides...

Pak authorities claim 7 killed in Indian drone attacks

Pakistani authorities on Monday claimed that seven people were killed and six others sustained serious injuries on Saturday in Indian drone attacks and firing in Gujrat city of Punjab province.

