Did India strike Pak's nuke facility at Kirana Hills?

Mon, 12 May 2025
16:52
When asked if India hit Kirana Hills, where Pakistan's nuclear installations are housed, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there." 

His remarks came amid speculation and social media chatter claiming that India had struck the Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha, reportedly linked to underground nuclear storage beneath the Kirana Hills, using loitering and penetrating munitions.

The Kirana Hills is a vast rocky mountain range and a designated area under Pakistan ministry of defence in Sargodha district.  Locally referred to as the 'Black Mountains' due to its brownish terrain, it stretches between the township of Rabwah and the city of Sargodha.

LIVE! Did India strike Pak's nuke facility at Kirana Hills?
