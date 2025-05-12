DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening

14:11

The PM held a high-level security meet at his residence this morning





The dialogue will take place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence, which was attended by the three service chiefs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting focused on the evolving military situation and India's strategic posture following cross-border hostilities.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will get in touch with each other over the military hotline this evening marking their first formal conversation since the ceasefire understanding was reached earlier this week.