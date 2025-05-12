HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening

Mon, 12 May 2025
14:11
The PM held a high-level security meet at his residence this morning
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will get in touch with each other over the military hotline this evening marking their first formal conversation since the ceasefire understanding was reached earlier this week.

The dialogue will take place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence, which was attended by the three service chiefs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting focused on the evolving military situation and India's strategic posture following cross-border hostilities.

LIVE! DGMOs of India, Pakistan to speak this evening
Modi chairs high-level meet; CDS, 3 service chiefs attend
Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Was Simla Agreement violated, Cong asks Modi govt
The Congress party also called for a special session of Parliament to evaluate the situation in detail, to identify any mistakes that were made, and to ensure that they are not repeated in the future.

Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.

All 32 airports, shut due to India-Pak conflict, reopen
Civilian flight operations from the 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15.

