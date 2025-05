12:02

On Sunday, alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops made two key recoveries based on Intelligence inputs. In a joint operation with Punjab Police near Rajatal village, Amritsar, 559g of suspected heroin was recovered from a field. Later, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was seized in Gola Dola village, Gurdaspur. These incidents highlight the BSF's relentless efforts in curbing cross-border smuggling: BSF Punjab Frontier.