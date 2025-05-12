Body of BSF officer killed in Pak firing arrives in Patna

16:58





"I am proud of my father and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country," Imran told reporters at the airport. "My father was a very strong person. I last spoke to him at 5:30 am on May 10 (Saturday). He had suffered an injury to his right leg," he said.





Sub-inspector Imtiaz succumbed to his injuries later that evening. After a guard of honour by security personnel and a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, the body was taken to his village Narayanpur in Saran district. His final rites will be performed with full state honours later in the day. Several political leaders and officials were present at the airport to pay their respects, including Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, ministers and senior administrative officers.





Imran demanded that Pakistan be taught a proper lesson for the terror attacks in India. "Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson. Our government should give such a befitting reply that no son has to lose his father again," he said.

Imran Raza stood quietly at Patna airport on Monday as he received the mortal remains of his father, BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.