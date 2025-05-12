HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Body of BSF officer killed in Pak firing arrives in Patna

Mon, 12 May 2025
Share:
16:58
image
Imran Raza stood quietly at Patna airport on Monday as he received the mortal remains of his father, BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

"I am proud of my father and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country," Imran told reporters at the airport. "My father was a very strong person. I last spoke to him at 5:30 am on May 10 (Saturday). He had suffered an injury to his right leg," he said. 

Sub-inspector Imtiaz succumbed to his injuries later that evening. After a guard of honour by security personnel and a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, the body was taken to his village Narayanpur in Saran district. His final rites will be performed with full state honours later in the day. Several political leaders and officials were present at the airport to pay their respects, including Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, ministers and senior administrative officers. 

Imran demanded that Pakistan be taught a proper lesson for the terror attacks in India. "Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson. Our government should give such a befitting reply that no son has to lose his father again," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did India strike Pak's nuke facility at Kirana Hills?
LIVE! Did India strike Pak's nuke facility at Kirana Hills?

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm, first since Op Sindoor

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'
'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'

'It brings precarious peace because the red lines have shifted.'The next Pahalgam attack would mean a full scale war.'

Big Shoes to Fill! Who'll Take Kohli's Legacy Forward?
Big Shoes to Fill! Who'll Take Kohli's Legacy Forward?

Kohli follows Rohit into retirement: Can Next Gen stars emulate India's batting luminaries?

'Kohli Is My Favourite Cricketer': DGMO
'Kohli Is My Favourite Cricketer': DGMO

Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, after a 14-year career.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD